Gasps echoed across the courtroom as a Texas jury found a white former police officer guilty of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager.

Roy Oliver was convicted Tuesday in Dallas County. He killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards last year when he fired his gun into a car full of black teenagers leaving a house party in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs.

After the verdict was read, Edwards‘ relatives sobbed, hugged prosecutors and exclaimed, “Thank you, Jesus!”

An attorney for Edwards‘ family, Daryl Washington, said: “This was a long-fought battle.”

The former Balch Springs officer was acquitted on two lesser charges of aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Jurors deliberated over two days before reaching the verdict.

The trial now moved into the sentencing phase.

