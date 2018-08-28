The Trump administration will continue providing military assistance to the Saudi and Emirati-led coalition battling Iranian-backed insurgents in Yemen, despite allegations that coalition forces were guilty of war crimes during the three-year conflict.

During a rare Pentagon press conference, Defense Secretary James Mattis said U.S. officials are continuously reviewing Washington’s policy in Yemen but will continue to stay the course in supporting the Arab military coalition attempting to drive Shia Houthi militants from the country,

“We support our partner Saudi Arabia’s sovereign right to self-defense, and we recognize the end of the conflict requires a political solution,” said Mr. Mattis, who briefed reporters Tuesday alongside Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

His comments came on the heels of a new United Nations report stating coalition operations, particularly its seemingly indiscriminate use of air power against Houthi forces — which have been trained and equipped by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps since fighting broke out in 2015 — were tantamount to war crimes.

“Individuals in the Government of Yemen and the coalition, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and in the de facto authorities have committed acts that may, subject to determination by an independent and competent court, amount to international crimes,” U.N. investigators concluded.

Their findings were based on analysts’ work reviewing alleged reported and unreported instances of civilian injuries and deaths tied to the coalition campaign for the duration of the war thus far, uncovering “main patterns of violations and abuses of international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international criminal law committed by parties to the conflict,” a statement accompanying the 41-page report states.

On the use of airstrikes in Yemen specifically, U.N. analysts “have reasonable grounds to believe that individuals in the Government of Yemen and the coalition may have conducted attacks … that may amount to war crimes,” the report states.

American military assets provided aerial imagery and other pieces of actionable intelligence to their Saudi counterparts, to assist in planning airstrikes against Houthi positions, most recently during a June offensive to retake the strategically critical Hodeidah Port from insurgent control.

But Riyadh’s heavy-handed strategy to defeat the Houthis, punctuated by its devastating artillery and aerial campaign and subsequent claims of international law violations have caused consternation among U.S. officials.

“We recognize the tragedy there,” Mr. Mattis said.

Pentagon officials were still awaiting the findings from a U.S. Central Command review into a coalition strike earlier this month, that human rights groups struck a school bus and killed all 40 children aboard, he added.

“We recognize every mistake like this as tragic in every way, but we have not seen any callous disregard by the people we’re working with. So we will continue to work with them” as coalition operations continue in Yemen, Mr. Mattis said.

The continuation of American support for the Arab coalition in Yemen was based on a review by Mr. Mattis‘ staff on the current Pentagon policy for the conflict once he took the reins at the Defense Department.

“We determined that it was the right thing to do to support them in the defense of their own countries, but also to restore the rightful government there,” Mr. Mattis said. “For the last several years, we have been working with the Saudis and the Emirates doing what we can to reduce any chance of innocent people being injured or killed. … We recognize the complexity of it.”





