COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been arrested in a deadly Columbia shooting and a second suspect remains on the loose.
Forty-one-year-old Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton, of Columbia, and 27-year-old Anthony William Neill, of St. Louis, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Randall King Jr. King was shot multiple times Monday night in the northeast part of the city. He died at a hospital.
Littleton was arrested Tuesday night, but Neill hasn’t yet been apprehended.
Littleton’s bond is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.