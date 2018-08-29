COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been arrested in a deadly Columbia shooting and a second suspect remains on the loose.

Forty-one-year-old Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton, of Columbia, and 27-year-old Anthony William Neill, of St. Louis, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Randall King Jr. King was shot multiple times Monday night in the northeast part of the city. He died at a hospital.

Littleton was arrested Tuesday night, but Neill hasn’t yet been apprehended.

Littleton’s bond is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.