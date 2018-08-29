RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Two Rapid City men have pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the theft of 24 guns from a sporting goods store.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 30-year-old Matthew Keifer and 28-year-old Zephaniah Thompson are charged with theft, possession of stolen firearms and use of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

The guns were stolen from The Rooster store on Aug. 22. Law officers have recovered most of them.

The burglary prompted reward offers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Store owner Mike Cummings also decided to stop selling firearms after his business was burglarized for the second time in less than three years.

Keifer and Thompson face at least five years in prison if convicted.





