A Nevada family had hopes Wednesday that their missing teenagers might be the woman seen ringing a doorbell in a Texas home’s surveillance video.

The grandmother of 19-year-old Caitlin Denison told the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday that the teen went missing nine months ago after telling family members she was meeting someone in Texas.

However, later Wednesday the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dashed those hopes, saying it had found the woman safe with her family and identified her as the 32-year-old girlfriend of a man found slain earlier that morning.

Earlier this week, video of a woman frantically ringing a doorbell at a home in Montgomery, Texas, went viral, and Ms. Denison’s family was convinced it’s her.

“I got chills,” grandmother Carol Pierce said, adding that other family members agree. “I really feel it’s Caitlin. We’re so heartsick.”

The @MCTXSheriff is investigating the suspicious incident that occurred in Montgomery, TX. Please share this post so it can be monitored by law enforcement.

According to Ms. Pierce, the woman in the video has a physique similar to her granddaughter and the same natural brunette hair.

The videotaped woman appears to have something around her wrists, consistent with someone being held hostage.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has told reporters that the bell-ringing occurred at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 24, but by the time the resident awakened to open the door, the woman was gone.

