DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) - The Devils Lake Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed a man earlier this summer.
Detective Brandon Potts shot and killed 26-year-old Daniel Fuller on July 5 after officers responded to a call about a suspicious person. Police say Fuller died after a struggle ended with Potts‘ gun being fired.
The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.
Potts was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy. He’s a 10-year veteran of the force.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.