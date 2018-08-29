Democrats have frequently cast President Trump as trapped in his own Watergate. And on Wednesday, he played to that casting by attacking Carl Bernstein.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter to attack both Mr. Bernstein and CNN, for which the renowned Washington Post reporter from the 1970s co-wrote the Trump Tower story that has been repudiated by one of its own sources.

“CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News,” he wrote.

CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Last month, CNN reported based on anonymous sources that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was willing to testify that Mr. Trump knew in advance that Donald Trump Jr. was going to meet with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton — a claim that the president and his son both vehemently deny.

However in the past week, one of the sources — Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis — admitted that he didn’t know that this was true, and his client told federal prosecutors under oath as part of a plea deal that he didn’t know that either.

In addition, Mr. Davis was identified by name in CNN’s story as having no comment on the report — a lie given what he now says.





