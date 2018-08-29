President Trump said Wednesday that Hillary Clinton’s emails were hacked by China, and he demanded that the FBI and Department of Justice investigate it.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Late Tuesday night, the president touted a “very big story” with a hacking accusation regarding Mrs. Clinton, a former Democratic presidential nominee.

Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

The president appears to be referencing a report published by The Daily Caller Monday night.

Unnamed sources told The Daily Caller that a Chinese firm operating out of the D.C. area was able to gain access to Mrs. Clinton’s email server and read her communications in real time. This company allegedly served as a front for the Chinese government.

The U.S. intelligence community confirmed that Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election. There is no public evidence to connect China with any hacking operations.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chuying denied the president’s accusations, The Associated Press reported.

“We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage,” she said.





