President Trump said Wednesday that Hillary Clinton’s emails were hacked by China, and he demanded that the FBI and Department of Justice investigate it.
Late Tuesday night, the president touted a “very big story” with a hacking accusation regarding Mrs. Clinton, a former Democratic presidential nominee.
The president appears to be referencing a report published by The Daily Caller Monday night.
Unnamed sources told The Daily Caller that a Chinese firm operating out of the D.C. area was able to gain access to Mrs. Clinton’s email server and read her communications in real time. This company allegedly served as a front for the Chinese government.
The U.S. intelligence community confirmed that Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election. There is no public evidence to connect China with any hacking operations.
China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chuying denied the president’s accusations, The Associated Press reported.
“We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage,” she said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.