President Trump on Wednesday launched another attack against longtime Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, saying it’s “disgraceful” he still has a job at the department.

The president’s tweet comes one day after Mr. Ohr testified behind closed doors to two House committees about his relationship with Christopher Steele, a former British spy who compiled an unverified dossier full of allegations about Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia.

“How the hell is Bruce Ohr still employed at the Justice Department? Disgraceful! Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trump tweeted, repeating the words he uses to describe special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

It is the second time in two weeks, Mr. Trump has skewed Mr. Ohr. On Aug. 17, the president said he was considering removing the 27-year Justice Department veteran’s security clearance.

“I think Bruce Ohr is a disgrace,” he said. “I suspect I’ll be taking it away very quickly. For him to be in the Justice Department and doing what he did, that is a disgrace.”

House Republicans grilled Mr. Ohr over his ties to Mr. Steele and and Fusion GPS, the firm that put together and distributed the dossier, which was in part funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Republicans have pointed to the fact that Mr. Ohr’s wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election. They say it is evidence that the Justice Department was politically motivated to undermine the Trump campaign.

In late 2017, Mr. Ohr was demoted after reports of his relationship with Mr. Steele had surfaced.

The so-called Steele dossier was used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act application to spy on key Trump campaign figure Carter Page.

Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said Tuesday that Mr. Ohr testified that the FBI had concerns about the dossier’s credibility.

“Not only did the FBI know the dossier was unverified, but they also knew there were real credibility issues where it would never end up in a courtroom,” the congressman said.





