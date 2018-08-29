CAIRO (AP) - Egypt says its security forces have killed at least 20 suspected militants in recent days in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula and along its porous border with Libya.

The military said in a statement Wednesday that forces destroyed 18 hideouts and weapons depots, dismantled 41 explosive devices and arrested 83 suspects.

The military says airstrikes destroyed 39 vehicles containing weapons and ammunition in the Western Desert.

It wasn’t possible to independently confirm the claims as access to the northern Sinai is heavily restricted.

Egypt launched a nationwide operation against militants in February. It has struggled to combat a long-running insurgency in the Sinai that is now affiliated with the Islamic State group.





