MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say they’ve been notified the FBI is assessing possible civil rights violations in alleged use of force by officers during two arrests.

One of the incidents is the beating of an unarmed black man as he stood against an apartment complex’s wall three months ago.

Apartment surveillance video shows several police officers repeatedly punching 33-year-old Robert Johnson after he failed to follow their instructions to sit down.

Scottdale police was asked to conduct an independent criminal investigation of the incident and announced Monday that investigators determined “the use of force was legally authorized and justified” under state law and the Mesa police officers shouldn’t face criminal charges.

Mesa police say the FBI also is looking at their 2017 arrest of another man, but details weren’t immediately released Wednesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.