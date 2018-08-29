Federal investigators are looking into whether Low Taek Jho, a fugitive Malaysian businessman, laundered tens of millions to pay a legal team that included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The Justice Department filed suits to take control of Mr. Low’s property and assets in California and is now conducting a criminal investigation of the Malaysian financier, the report said.

A spokesperson for Mr. Christie confirmed the former governor is working as legal counsel for Mr. Low’s civil case in California, but he has not been contacted by the government.

Mr. Kasowitz’s law firm in New York also told the Wall Street Journal it was hired and paid to represent Mr. Low.

However, the report noted that there was no evidence suggesting Mr. Christie or Mr. Kasowitz knew their fees were funded with illegal money.

In July, Mr. Low fled Malaysia after the government opened an investigation into funds stolen from 1MDB, a state investment fund.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.