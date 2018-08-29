By - Associated Press - Wednesday, August 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are investigating after a fetus was found dead in the bathroom of a supermarket.

Authorities say the fetus, which was about six months into gestation, was discovered Wednesday afternoon in a toilet at a Ralphs store in Sherman Oaks. Police later located and questioned a woman they believe to be the mother.

There was no immediate arrest pending further investigation into how the fetus died.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide