LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are investigating after a fetus was found dead in the bathroom of a supermarket.
Authorities say the fetus, which was about six months into gestation, was discovered Wednesday afternoon in a toilet at a Ralphs store in Sherman Oaks. Police later located and questioned a woman they believe to be the mother.
There was no immediate arrest pending further investigation into how the fetus died.
