DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - U.S. Marshal’s agents have arrested a Florida elementary school teacher on Canadian charges that include incest, sexual exploitation of minors and sexual assault.

Assistant Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Manny Puri said in a news release that 55-year-old Owen Headley refused to leave his home when they arrived to arrest him on Wednesday morning. Agents said Headley hid in a back bedroom so they had to enter the house to make the arrest.

Puri said Palm Beach County school officials removed from his fifth-grade classroom at Hammock Pointe Elementary School after learning of the allegations last year. Officials say he has worked at the school since 2009.

Headley is expected to have an extradition hearing in West Palm Beach federal court later Wednesday.





