PHOENIX (AP) - Lawyers for the mother of a toddler who died several weeks after being released from a family immigration detention center are going after the city of Eloy and plan to file more legal claims related to the child’s death.

The Arizona Republic reports that the claim filed Tuesday contends that Eloy had a duty to maintain safe and sanitary conditions at the facility in Dilley, Texas, and to ensure children there are provided adequate medical care because the city holds the contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to run the facility.

The detention center is operated by CoreCivic, which subcontracts with Eloy.

City Attorney Stephen Cooper did not immediate return a message seeking comment.

The claim accuses medical staff of failing to provide Mariee Juarez with adequate care after the girl became sick inside the facility.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.