GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A 24-year-old has been given 85 to 110 years in prison for beating to death a man at a Grand Island park.
Hall County District Court records say Ahmed Said was sentenced Tuesday. He’d been convicted in June of second-degree murder and use of a weapon. Court records say he fatally beat 41-year-old Abdulma Khamis on April 12 last year at Pioneer Park.
A portion of the crime was captured on security video from a nearby car dealership.
