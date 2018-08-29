MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 26-year-old Twin Cities man has been sentenced to four years in prison for fatally stabbing his brother.

Hennepin County authorities say Garrett Ittel killed his 27-year-old brother, Jamison, at a Plymouth apartment complex in January after an argument about rent money.

Garrett Ittel pleaded guilty in July to second-degree manslaughter.

The complaint says police responding to a call found Garrett Ittel outside on the steps of the complex, standing over the body of his brother who was covered with a blanket. Authorities say the older brother was fatally stabbed in the heart.

Ittel told police the brothers had been drinking when they began arguing about rent money Ittel owed his brother.





