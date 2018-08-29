Attorneys for Paul Manafort asked a federal judge Wednesday to move his second criminal trial from D.C. to Roanoke, Virginia, alleging “sensationalized” publicity surrounding the former Trump campaign chairman has made it near impossible for him to receive a fair trial.

In court papers, defense attorneys said negative media coverage of Manafort “reached new heights” following his conviction last week on eight counts of financial fraud in Alexandria, Virginia.

“The conclusion of that trial, less than four weeks prior to the start of jury selection in this case, presents new and increasingly difficult challenges to Mr. Manafort’s effort to ensure a fair jury and fair trial in this case,” wrote Manafort attorney Kevin Downing.

Manafort was the first person convicted of charges emerging from special counsel Robert Meuller’s probe into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Although the Virginia trial barely mentioned President Trump or issues relating to the 2016 presidential campaign, Manafort’s legal said the news media “barely goes a day” without connecting their client to the Russia investigation.

“The reporting on this prosecution has often been sensationalized and untethered from the facts of the case,” Mr. Downing wrote.

Roanoke’s population tilts decidedly more right than D.C. In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton captured 92.8 percent of the vote in D.C., compared to 4.1 percent for Mr. Trump, according to The Associated Press. In contrast, Mr. Trump won Roanoke County with 61.5 percent of the vote, nearly double the 33.5 percent who cast their vote for Ms. Clinton.

However, Ms. Clinton won Roanoke City with 56.1 percent of the vote, roughly 18 percent more than Mr. Trump’s 38.5 percent.

“It is not a stretch to expect that voters who supported Secretary Clinton would be predisposed against Mr. Manafort or that voters who supported President Trump would be less inclined toward the Special Counsel,” Mr. Downing wrote. “Nowhere in the country is the bias against Mr. Manafort more apparent than here in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.”

Manafort’s attorneys had also asked for his Alexandria trial to be relocated to Roanoke because of similar concerns of jury bias. That request was denied by District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

The filing comes the same day prosecutors with Mr. Mueller’s team requested more time to decide whether it will retry Manafort on the 10 counts the jury deadlocked on.

On Tuesday, Manafort’s legal team scored a victory when District Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed to push the D.C. trial back by one week to Sept. 24. Manafort faces charges of lying to federal investigators and failing to register as a foreign agent.





