The woman ringing a Texas home’s doorbell late at night has been found safe.

According to a statement by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, she was found Wednesday, the victim was found after her boyfriend was discovered dead.

However, police are not identifying the woman, saying she is the victim of domestic violence.

The statement said the police received a family-welfare call around 11 a.m. Wednesday. After having to forcibly enter the home in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision, they found a 49-year-old white man, whom police also did not identify.

“The preliminary cause of death is believed to be a single gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

The dead man’s girlfriend is a 32-year-old woman who was not at the scene but “is confirmed to be the female in the doorbell ring video,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The female is confirmed to be safe and with family. The investigation will continue,” police said.

Earlier this week, video of a woman frantically ringing a doorbell at a home in Montgomery, Texas, went viral at the encouragement of the sheriff’s office.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the bell-ringing occurred at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 24, but by the time the resident awakened to open the door, the woman was gone.

The videotaped woman appeared to have something around her wrists, consistent with someone being held hostage.





