By - Associated Press - Wednesday, August 29, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say 21-year-old Christian Hernandez was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near Interstate 17 and Central Avenue around noon Tuesday.

Witnesses say they saw a man stab the victim and then flee the scene on a bicycle.

Officers arrived and detained Hernandez nearby and police say he had a knife in his possession.

Police say 40-year-old Timothy Boehler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say a motive in the fatal stabbing is unclear.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide