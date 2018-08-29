Former Rep. Ron Paul has thrown his support behind Ryan Bundy’s independent campaign for Nevada governor.

The libertarian icon, who has long backed the Bundy ranching family in its battle with the federal government, cited Ryan Bundy’s battle with federal prosecutors on charges stemming from the 2014 Bunkerville armed standoff with the Bureau of Land Management.

“Ryan Bundy knows first-hand how the federal government feels about our civil liberties,” said Mr. Paul in a Monday statement. “He was imprisoned for two years waiting for his trial on charges related to the Bundy Ranch standoff with federal authorities.”

U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the case against Ryan Bundy, his father Cliven and brother Ammon in January, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

“The government side was found to have withheld evidence that could have been used in his defense, thankfully leading to a mistrial,” said Mr. Paul. “Ryan Bundy is running for governor of Nevada because his is tired of government abuse, and I hope Nevadans will consider giving him their vote.”

Ryan Bundy, an unaffiliated candidate, is challenging Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Both Mr. Paul and his son, Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, criticized the federal government’s handling of the land dispute, which erupted when BLM agents tried to impound the family’s cattle in a longstanding battle over grazing fees.

Ron Paul, who represented his Texas district in Congress as a Republican, ran for president three times — twice as a Republican and once as a Libertarian — as leader of what was known as the Ron Paul Revolution.





