GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California girl is dead after an attack allegedly carried out by her father.
Garden Grove police say the 11-year-old girl was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and her 36-year-old mother was shot and stabbed but is in stable conditions.
Police say the father has self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody.
Two boys, ages 2 and 6, were unharmed.
No names have been released.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.