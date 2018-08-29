DALLAS (AP) - The Latest on a white former police officer in Texas convicted of murder for the on-duty death of an unarmed black teenager (all times local):

3 p.m.

The wife of a former police officer convicted of murder after shooting an unarmed, black teenager quietly sobbed while testifying at her husband’s sentencing hearing in Texas.

Ingrid Llerena spoke in Spanish while addressing jurors Wednesday who are deciding the fate of her husband, former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver. He was convicted Tuesday and faces five to 99 years in prison.

Llerena said through an interpreter that she’s concerned about their 3-year-old son, who is autistic, and the boy’s future without his father at home. She asked the jury for leniency.

Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department shortly after he fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in the Dallas suburb.

Edwards was killed when Oliver fired his gun into a car full of black teenagers leaving a party. Oliver says he feared the car was endangering his partner.

___

2 p.m.

The mother of a former police officer convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed black teenager is asking Texas jurors to impose a lenient prison sentence.

Linda Oliver testified Wednesday during the sentencing phase of the trial for her son, former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver.

He was convicted Tuesday in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Edwards was killed when Oliver fired his gun into a car full of teenagers leaving a party in the Dallas suburb.

He faces five to 99 years in prison.

Linda Oliver says her 38-year-old son is a good man and devoted father to his young son. She asked jurors to sentence him to lowest allowable amount of prison time. She says her grandson needs his father’s income and support.

___

12 a.m.

Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

Wednesday marks the second day of the sentencing phase in the trial of Roy Oliver. He was convicted Tuesday for the 2017 slaying of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he fired into a car full of black teenagers as it drove away from a house party in the Dallas suburb. Edwards was killed.

Oliver said he feared the car was endangering his partner, though his partner says he didn’t believe his life was ever in danger.

Jurors heard from Edwards‘ father later Tuesday. He says his son always had a smile on his face and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.





