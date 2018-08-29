President Trump on Wednesday threw his support behind GOP Rep. Martha McSally’s run for Senate in Arizona.

Mr. Trump stayed on the sidelines during the hard-fought Republican primary in which Ms. McSally on Tuesday bested two opponents who were closely allied with the president.

“Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Ms. McSally, who was strongly favored by the GOP establishment, beat former state senator Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Mr. Arpaio is a longtime ally of Mr. Trump and Mrs. Ward ran as a Trump Republican.

The Republican contest in Arizona highlights how carefully Mr. Trump has chosen where to get involved in primaries.

After endorsing candidates in 52 races since taking office, Mr. Trump won 46, lost five and tied in one. He scored the tie in the Senate race in West Virginia, where he endorsed two candidates in the Republican primary in a successful bid to force out a third GOP candidate.

Ms. McSally now faces Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema to replace Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump who retired rather than face near-certain defeat.

Shortly after the race was called, Mr. Trump commended Ms. Sally for breaking with Mr. Flake.

“Martha McSally, running in the Arizona Primary for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by rejected Senator Jeff Flake….and turned it down - a first! Now Martha, a great U.S. Military fighter jet pilot and highly respected member of Congress, WINS BIG. Congratulations, and on to November!” he tweeted.





