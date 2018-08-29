President Trump said Wednesday that he doesn’t worry about his standing in the polls.

“I do nothing for the polls. I do it to do what is right,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House event to announce funding for a drug-free communities program.

He said he watches the polls but doesn’t use them to guide his decisions.

“I’m here for an extended period of time — it’s a very important period — and we are straightening out this country,” he said “The biggest things we want to straighten out is what the people in this room represent, and that is drug abuse and alcohol abuse and all of the problems.”

Mr. Trump began talking about polls after mentioning the economic success under his administration, with trade deals in the works, gains in the stock market and record-low unemployment.

“If you look at at the polls it is positive. Based on the polls, it is the highest in the Republican Party for ever or in a long time and it’s been,” he said before abruptly pivoting to a new thought. “I don’t do it for the polls.”

The president’s job-approval ratings have held steady in the mid-40 percent range but he has consistently scored above 80 percent with Republicans.

“Do I look at the polls? It’s interesting to see but ultimately I always make a decision based on what is right,” Mr. Trump said.





