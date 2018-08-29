President Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally next week in Montana, his re-election campaign announced Wednesday.

The Sept. 6 in Billings, Montana, will boost Republican Matt Rosendale’s bid to oust Democrat Sen. Jon Tester. The road trip is part of Mr. Trump’s aggressive campaigning scheduled for the midterm elections.

“The rally will provide an excellent opportunity for President Trump to deliver an update on the benefits his historic tax cuts and economic policies are providing hardworking Montana families, his tough immigration policies, and more,” said Michael Glassner, CEO of the Trump campaign.

He said Mr. Trump is eager to help Mr. Rosendale, the Montana auditor, who is in a tight race against Mr. Tester.

“Tester falsely portrays himself as a moderate at home, but has opposed the Trump agenda in the Washington swamp with every vote, along with his liberal, out-of-touch Democrat Party leaders,” said Mr. Glassner.

This rally will be Mr. Trump’s third in Montana and the second rally in Billings since he launched his White House run in 2015.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.