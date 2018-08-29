President Trump said Wednesday that Canada wants in on the new NAFTA deal and negotiating hard to make it happen.

“They want to be a part of the deal. We gave until Friday and I think we are probably on track. We’ll see what happens,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

Breakneck negotiations with Canada have been ongoing since Monday when Mr. Trump announced U.S.-Mexico deal to replace the three-way North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr. Trump set a Friday deadline for Canada to sign on or else the U.S.-Mexico deal would be submitted to Congress as is.

If Canada is out, Mr. Trump threatened to hit Canada with a 25 percent tariff on cars.

“I think Canada very much wants to make a deal,” Mr. Trump said. “I think it is going to obviously very good for Canada if they do. And I think it’s probably not going to be good at all if they don’t.”

He said that the U.S. has a “very good relationship” with Canada.

Earlier, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said he was encouraged by the progress made in trade talks.

Mr. Trump made it a top priority to replace NAFTA, which he calls “the worst deal ever made.” The negotiations to rewrite the 24-year-old agreement have dragged on for a year.

Canada stayed on the sidelines this summer while the U.S. and Mexico did the hard bargaining. But the tentative deal announced Monday lit a fire under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Ms. Freeland cut short trip to Europe and jetted to Washington after the U.S.-Mexico deal was announced.

The tentative deal sought to end the mass exodus of manufacturing from the U.S., especially with automakers.

It would raise the minimum level of North American components in an automobile to qualify for tariff-free treatment under NAFTA from 62.5 percent to 75 percent.

The agreement also would boost wages for Mexican workers, keep agricultural products tariff-free, increased environmental standards in Mexico and overhauled rules for copywriters and trade dispute resolutions.

The agreement would last 16 years, with an opportunity to review it and adjust the terms after six years.





