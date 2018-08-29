COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed suspect has been moved to a Denver-area rehabilitation hospital.

Cem (Jem) Duzel was transported to Craig Hospital, which specializes in treating spinal cord and brain injuries, on Tuesday. Fellow officers and hospital staff gathered at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central for his departure.

The 30-year-old was shot on Aug. 2 and moved out of intensive care last week.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.





