Donald Trump Jr. compared the Democratic National Committee to Nazi Germany in comments the DNC’s chairman described Friday as “shameful and irresponsible.”

“I’ve been out hearing the left talking about all these things ― fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and when you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, ‘Wait a minute, those two are really heavily aligned and, frankly, contrary to the right,” the president’s eldest son and head of the Trump Organization told One America News, a conservative cable news network.

“You see the Nazi platform in the early 1930s and what was actually put out there, and you look at it compared to, like, the DNC platform of today, and you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar,’ to the point where it’s actually scary,” Mr. Trump said in an interview that aired Thursday.

Tom Perez, the DNC chairman, condemned the comparison Friday through his official Twitter account.

“This rhetoric is a shameful and irresponsible attempt to further divide our country. Our nation is better than this,” tweeted Mr. Perez, a former secretary of labor under former President Barack Obama.

One America conducted the interview during an advanced screening Wednesday of “Death of a Nation,” a film released by right-wing pundit Dinesh D’Souza on the heels of receiving a presidential pardon hardly two months earlier for a 2014 campaign finance law violation.

“The Left blames the death of our nation on fascism, racism and white supremacy all because of President @realDonaldTrump’s election and the Republican Party. But which party is ACTUALLY the party of fascism and racism,” Mr. D’Souza said in a tweet touting his film Friday.

Mr. Trump Jr., 40, did not immediately return a message seeking comment specifically on the DNC chairman’s response. He previously defended his original comparison equating the DNC to Nazis, doubling down on Twitter amid facing criticism Thursday evening.

“So the left spends the last 3 years falsely calling my entire family NAZI’s, but the second I point out the similarities between the economic platform of the National Socialists and the Democrat Party, they scream bloody murder,” he tweeted.

“Here’s what I was referring to,” he added, linking to a video in which Mr. D’Souza claims that Nazi platform “reads like something jointly written” by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, and Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent. “Read the Nazi platform at the Democratic National Convention, and most likely it would provoke thunderous applause,” Mr. D’Souza said in the clip.





