ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A former Connecticut lawmaker has received a suspended sentence after entering a plea deal in a domestic violence case.

The Journal Inquirer of Manchester reports that former Rep. David Alexander, D-Enfield, pleaded Thursday under the Alford doctrine to second-degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor.

Under the Alford doctrine a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence for a conviction.

Police say on March 17 the 37-year-old Alexander threw a mug at his mother, causing an injury that required three staples. Her wrists were also broken during that fight and he was originally charged with assault.

Alexander has previously been charged with assaulting his father and has twice been arrested on drunken driving charges.

He will be back in court Aug. 15 for a probation violation.





