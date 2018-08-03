LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former Lincoln High School girls basketball coach has been given 18 months in prison for groping a student in a classroom.

Lancaster County District Court records say 34-year-old Marchs Perry was sentenced Thursday. He was credited for 231 days already served. He’d been found guilty of intentional child abuse but acquitted of forcible sexual assault.

Police say a 17-year-old student told school officials and officers that Perry touched her genitals in an in-school suspension room on Dec. 7. She testified that she didn’t consent to the contact but also testified that she didn’t get up and leave or tell him to stop.





