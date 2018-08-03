VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man was arrested after police say he followed a woman around a Walmart store and attempting to film underneath her skirt.

WCGL-TV reports that 31-year-old Daniel Casey Ward was arrested and charged with stalking and unlawful surveillance. Police say their investigation revealed that Ward put his phone up women’s dresses to video them.

It was not immediately clear whether Ward had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Gov. Nathan Deal signed a law in May 2017 that made taking photos up a skirt illegal.

The Villa Rica Police Department is asking that any women who were at the Walmart between 8-9:30 p.m. on July 24 to contact them. Officers told the television station they believe there is an unidentified victim.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.