Former World Wrestling Entertainment world champion Glenn Jacobs secured the office of Knox County mayor in Tennessee Thursday night.

Known as Kane during his professional wrestling career, Mr. Jacobsearned 66 percent of the vote over Democratic candidate Linda Haney.

Knox News Sentinel first reported on the win Thursday night.

Mr. Jacobs told his supporters during his victory speech that news of his campaign was “met with some pretty resounding laughter” because of his past with WWE.

“But this professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious,” he said. “We were victorious.”

Mr. Jacobs was endorsed by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in May, which the candidate shared on Facebook.

“The battle for liberty happens at all levels, federal, state and local. My friend Glenn Jacobs not only made a name for himself in the world of WWE, but for years has labored as a community activist eager to bring more freedom and prosperity to as many people as possible,” Mr. Jacobs posted. His small government and pro-liberty philosophy of government — on education, the economy, regulation, taxes and more — is exactly what we need more of in our politics. It’s why I think Glenn would be an excellent choice for mayor of Knox County.”

Mr. Jacobs‘ website highlights former President Ronald Reagan as he describes his vision for limited government with an emphasis on job growth, taxes and education.

Mr. Jacobs will take office Sept. 1, according to Knox News.





