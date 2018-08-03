An accountant who prepared Paul Manafort’s taxes said Friday the former chairman of President Trump’s campaign did not tell the IRS about foreign accounts he allegedly controlled.

The testimony of that accountant, Philip Ayliff, goes to the heart of the government’s argument that Mr. Manafort stashed millions in overseas accounts to shield it from the IRS.

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye showed Mr. Ayliff and jurors copies of Mr. Manafort’s tax returns from 2010 to 2014. When asked if Mr. Manafort reported any foreign accounts, Mr. Ayliff said “none” five times.

The denial of foreign accounts wasn’t just limited to tax forms, according to Mr. Ayliff. He testified that in 2009 he followed up with an emailing inquiring that very question. Mr. Manafort replies that he did not, Mr. Ayliff said.

“They never told us about any income that was deposited on foreign accounts,” Mr. Ayliff said of Mr. Manafort and his associates.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.