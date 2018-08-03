LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of a Texas man on Nebraska’s death row for killing two Grand Island men in 2007.
Marco Torres Jr., formerly of Pasadena, Texas, had sought post-conviction relief after being sentenced to death for two counts of first-degree murder and other counts in the robbery and shooting deaths of 48-year-old Timothy Donohue and 60-year-old Edward Hall.
On Friday, the state’s high court ruled that Torres filed his latest motion too late.
Torres had argued that two U.S. Supreme Court cases - decided in June 2015 and January 2016 - should overturn his death sentence. But the state Supreme Court said Nebraska law requires post-conviction motions to be filed within one year of such rulings.
Torres filed his latest motion in June 2017.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.