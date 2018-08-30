Former Vice President Al Gore said the best thing President Trump can do is resign.

Mr. Gore, who stood steadfast by President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, was asked by KTTV-11 “what’s your message to President Trump when it comes to climate?”

A chuckling Mr. Gore said “oh, my only message would be ‘resign.’”

“I don’t mean to be flippant about this,” he reassured interviewer Elex Michaelson of the Fox station in Los Angeles. “I don’t think he’s prepared to listen to advice about the importance of clean air and clean water.”

The former vice president, who was in Tinseltown for an activist-training climate conference, said the administration was simply beyond reason.

“I think everyone knows to discount what this current Administration is doing and saying. They’ve made the EPA the CPA — the Coal Production Agency — instead of protecting the environment,” he said.

Mr. Gore went on to use apocalyptic rhetoric about the daily news, including the California forest fires, implying that The End is nigh.

“Every night on the TV is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation,” he said.





