A Twitter user has compiled video clips of more than a dozen prominent Democrats using the phrase “monkey around” in recent years, pushing back at Democrats’ argument that Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis was racist to say it.

Rich Weinstein of Philadelphia, whose Twitter handle is @phillyrich1, tweeted videos of liberals using the phrase, even on the floor of the U.S. Senate and at the press secretary’s podium in the White House press room.

They include Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York (“monkeying around with health care”), Sen. Dick Durbin (“there’s no monkeying around with numbers here”), Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland (“so we can avoid any monkey business with slush funds”), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, former Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, former Obama press secretaries Jay Carney and Josh Earnest, and former Clinton White House press secretary Mike McCurry.

Mr. DeSantis came under fire Wednesday when he said his state should not “monkey this up” by electing Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, who is black.





