Mayor Bill de Blasio ripped New York governor and fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo for his performance in Wednesday’s contentious debate against Cynthia Nixon, saying the governor’s counterpoints against the former “Sex and the City” star and self-described socialist seemed “a little desperate.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday morning, Mr. de Blasio criticized the governor for repeatedly calling Ms. Nixon a “corporation” during the debate because she files her taxes as a corporation rather than as an individual, as is common practice for entertainers.

“First of all, I have not made a public endorsement in this race and it is something I’m still looking at,” the New York City mayor said. “But there’s no question in my mind Cynthia Nixon is an extraordinary human being, activist who has made a huge impact, particularly in terms of education and fairness for our children.

“I thought she more than held her own last night in the debate. I thought she got a lot of very powerful ideas out and a lot of very powerful critiques out,” he continued. “And I found some of the governor’s counterpoints a little desperate, honestly, the notion of calling her a corporation, that sounded like the Citizens United decision by the Supreme Court the — the corporation is a person.”

Mr. de Blasio, who has routinely butted heads with Mr. Cuomo since assuming office in 2014, said it would be unwise for the governor to think he has the election in the bag.

“Look, I think the bottom line here is just like we’ve been talking about, this race is unpredictable here in New York,” the mayor said. “There’s a lot going on on the ground, and there’s a lot of people who are thinking very independently. And anyone who thinks they know where this is going is not watching what’s happening in current politics.

Mr. Cuomo has a more than 30 percentage-point lead over Ms. Nixon in the Sept. 13 Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to some polls.





