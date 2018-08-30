Parkland shooting survivor turned anti-gun activist David Hogg and New York City’s Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced the launch of the Mayors for Our Lives campaign that aims to register young people to vote.

More than 50 mayors from cities across the country have teamed up with the anti-gun campaign March for Our Lives in pledging to make it “easier” for young people to vote, according to the website.

Mr. Hogg said Thursday that the campaign is a “bipartisan” effort seeking to “register a new generation of voters.”

“Fifty-plus mayors united in the concept that we’re going to reach younger folks, students even at high school level,” Mr. de Blasio added. “They’re going to be game-changers in our society.”

Mr. de Blasio is joined by the mayors of Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston and D.C., to name a few, NBC reported.

“The pledge requires mayors to make registration forms readily available to all eligible students, maintain goals for registration, participate in get out the vote campaigns, collaborate with other mayors, and empower their communities to have their youth voices be heard during elections,” the Mayors for Our Lives website states. “In conjunction with The U.S. Conference of Mayors, African American Mayors Association, and cities across the country, this coalition will work with local leadership to ensure the right to vote and be heard is available to all students in all communities.”





