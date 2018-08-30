President Trump on Thursday accused Nellie Ohr of being in collusion against him, just two days after her husband, Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, was grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

He argued her work at Fusion GPS and fluency in Russian is proof Ms. Ohr is working against him. Mr. Trump has repeatedly called for the DOJ to investigate claims of collusion on “the other side,” referring to the Democrats.

Wow, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr’s wife, is a Russia expert who is fluent in Russian. She worked for Fusion GPS where she was paid a lot. Collusion! Bruce was a boss at the Department of Justice and is, unbelievably, still there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

The president’s tweet is the latest in a recent string of attacks on the Ohr family.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly called Mr. Ohr a “disgrace” and questioned why he remains employed at the Justice Department despite allegations of corruption. The president has threatened to strip Mr. Ohr’s security clearance.

Mr. Ohr was demoted at the DOJ after reports surfaced connecting him to the infamous British spy Christopher Steele, who created the Trump dossier. Both Mr. Steele and Ms. Ohr were employed by Fusion GPS.

Mr. Ohr spent hours in a closed-door meeting with Republicans on Capitol Hill Tuesday. He told lawmakers that the FBI expressed concern about how the Trump dossier’s credibility.





