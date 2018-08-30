President Trump is under fire Thursday from journalists for accusing NBC’s Lester Holt of doctoring his interview about firing former FBI Director James B. Comey.
Several reporters called out the president for his tweet. They pointed to the 13-minute video of Mr. Trump’s talk with Mr. Holt that NBC News posted back in May as proof the president is lying.
Mr. Trump’s attack on NBC came after he went after CNN for “hatred and extreme bias.”
The president mocked the network for its story claiming that his former personal attorney Michael Cohen would testify that Mr. Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting. Mr. Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis has denied those claims, but CNN stands by the story.
Neither NBC News nor Lester Holt has responded to the president’s accusation.
