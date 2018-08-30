President Trump is under fire Thursday from journalists for accusing NBC’s Lester Holt of doctoring his interview about firing former FBI Director James B. Comey.

What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks - with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Several reporters called out the president for his tweet. They pointed to the 13-minute video of Mr. Trump’s talk with Mr. Holt that NBC News posted back in May as proof the president is lying.

FWIW, the entire Lester Holt interview has been posted to NBC’s website ever since May 2017. If there’s something exculpatory in it, Trump might want to point it out.https://t.co/y9qoQsynoq — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 30, 2018

This, 15 months later, is the first time Trump has publicly accused Lester Holt of “fudging my tape” of the damaging interview where he said he fired Comey over the Russia investigation. That whole unedited exchange has sat online since May 2017: https://t.co/M4jQWxHbropic.twitter.com/NySKZvqXIq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 30, 2018

Trump admitted to Lester Holt last year that he fired James Comey because of “this Russia thing.” He can’t lie his way out of it now. That’s why he tells his supporters “what you are seeing and reading is not what’s happening.” He’s at war with reality. https://t.co/2AOZWM3PQZ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 30, 2018

Mr. Trump’s attack on NBC came after he went after CNN for “hatred and extreme bias.”

The president mocked the network for its story claiming that his former personal attorney Michael Cohen would testify that Mr. Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting. Mr. Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis has denied those claims, but CNN stands by the story.

Neither NBC News nor Lester Holt has responded to the president’s accusation.





