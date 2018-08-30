President Trump denied Thursday that pressure from the Mueller investigation influenced his decision on White House counsel Don McGahn.
The White House counsel was with Mr. Trump since the early days of the campaign, though their relationship was not always smooth.
Mr. McGahn often challenged the president over issues regarding the Mueller investigation, and reportedly threatened to quit if Mr. Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller.
However, the president denied that Mr. McGahn had anything to do with his decisions to keep Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Mr. Mueller at the DOJ.
The president announced on Wednesday that Mr. McGahn would leave his role at the White House in the fall, after the Senate votes on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Mr. McGahn spent 30 hours talking to Mr. Mueller recently, but the president said he allowed the interview to take place.
Mr. Trumpinsisted that his White House is a “smooth running machine” Thursday, after reports suggest Mr. McGahn’s departure signaled chaos within the administration.
• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.
