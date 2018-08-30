President Trump insisted Thursday that all is just fine at the White House and it’s operating like a “smooth running machine.”
He denied reports that connected his senior advisers and family members Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to the departure of White House counsel Don McGahn.
Mr. Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that Mr. McGahn would leave the administration in the fall.
