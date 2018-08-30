President Trump insisted Thursday that all is just fine at the White House and it’s operating like a “smooth running machine.”

He denied reports that connected his senior advisers and family members Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to the departure of White House counsel Don McGahn.

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Mr. Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that Mr. McGahn would leave the administration in the fall.





