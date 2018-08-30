Democrats may be all charged up about the 2020 presidential election, but it’s still a mystery who they would favor on the ballot. A new Zogby Analytics poll of likely Democratic voters found that almost a third of the respondents — 31 percent— simply couldn’t name who they would back in the White House bout.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who turns 76 in November, comes in second to the mystery candidate, with 27 percent — followed by everyone’s favorite Vermont independent Sen. BernardSanders, with a fairly distant 16 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at a very distant 7 percent. Someone notable was missing from the survey, however.

“This time around we left out media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who has given every indication she is not seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. It appears Biden has picked up some of her support since our last poll, which showed a tighter contest between Biden and Sanders when Winfrey was among the choices,” the pollster explains.

Demographic details in the Joe vs. Bernie match-up are many. Mr. Biden bests Mr. Sanders among “registered” Democrats; white, black, rural and “big city” voters; and among those who have recently lost their jobs or are regular Walmart and Amazon shoppers. Yes, that is how closely certain polls track respondents. Mr. Sanders leads among younger voters and small-town voters. Importantly, the poll found it’s “not clear” who those all-important independents will support.

In the meantime, there are still nine other potential presidential candidates for the Democrats to consider: Sen. Kamala Harris of California is in fourth place, with 5 percent; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey follows, with 4 percent; and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sixth in line, with 3 percent. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, plus former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, each garnered 2 percent. At 1 percent: Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

A WEE WORD FROM THE IRISH

“A business friend of mine passed away recently after a long illness. I was frankly amazed to hear that among the items placed in the coffin was a photograph of Donald Trump. I simply had no idea. If you had asked me his politics, I would have said moderate Republican in the New York sense, a Mike Bloomberg for president-type voter,” writes Niall O’Dowd, founder of Irish America Magazine, Irish Voice Newspaper and IrishCentral.com — all based in New York City.

“We are missing something with this deep and visceral connection many Irish Americans have made to Trump. Far from fading over the past almost two years of controversy, the goodwill for him has strengthened. He is seen as a John Wayne figure, cleaning up the swamp that is Washington. His faults are admitted but are far outweighed by his finer points. I correspond frequently with an old friend who is never shy of pointing out the virtues of The Donald to me. He gets outraged at some of the articles on IrishCentral but, in fairness, he makes his points without anger or hate,” Mr. O’Dowd continues.

“He simply believes Donald Trump is the Sun King. So do a lot of Irish. He is not alone, as part of an article in 2016 I interviewed numerous Irish Americans who supported him. Recently I talked to three of them again. Despite all the negative coverage, they are even more devoted. They see him as under siege and unfairly so. They believe he has tackled the elites and liberal media who they feel look down on them and they couldn’t be happier,” Mr. O’Dowd said, adding that Irish-Americans agree with Mr. Trump’s immigration policies and “love his boldness” and that “a conservative Supreme Court is in their prayers.”

HAPPY FLYING

Airlines for America, a trade association, expects 16.5 million passengers aboard U.S. carriers over the extended Labor Day holiday, a 3.5 percent increase from 2017. For the strategically minded, Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day, followed by Monday — with Saturday and Sunday “historically among the lightest travel days of the year,” the organization says.

“2018 has been an exceptionally busy year for air travel, with 20 out of the 25 busiest days ever recorded by the Transportation Security Administration occurring this year. The record numbers of travellers are taking to the skies in large part due to widespread affordability, with inflation-adjusted fares in the first quarter of 2018 averaging 8 percent, or $30, below the first quarter of 2010,” advises Travel and Tour World.

“Since 2010, the airlines have reinvested $111 billion into their product, enhancing the customer experience,” the publication said, noting that an all-time high of 3 million scheduled seats are available daily, up 4.4 percent domestically and 4 percent on international routes.

WHAT THEY’LL BE WEARING

The National Rifle Association has announced its second annual “Concealed Carry Fashion Show,” set for Richmond, Virginia, next month.

“This is no ordinary run-of-the-mill fashion show, and it’s designed to make concealed carry both fashionable and practical for all occasions,” the organization advises. “The models, both male and female exhibitors, will walk the runway, showcasing products ranging from conventional pistol holsters and accessories to concealed carry purses, bags and much more. These models will highlight the latest and greatest in functional clothing, gear and accessories custom-tailored for the everyday concealed firearm carrier.”

The NRA Carry Guard Expo runs from Sept. 14-16 in the Richmond Convention Center.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The Corbin House, historic “eyebrow Colonial” built in 1850 on one acre near Sherman, Connecticut. Features direct waterfront on Sawmill Brook and Candlewood Lake. Two bedrooms, two baths, home office, living and dining rooms, original wide-plank floors and fireplace, updated eat-in country kitchen; 1,104 square feet. Mature trees, garage, “storybook setting includes a fantastic yard.” Priced at $330,000 through FazzoneandHarrisonrealty.com. Find this home here

POLL DU JOUR

• 51 percent of Americans say the Senate should vote on the confirmation of Brett M. Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice before the midterm elections.

• 48 percent say the vote should take place after the elections.

• 46 percent “neither favor or oppose” Mr. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

• 29 percent oppose his nomination to the court, 25 percent favor it.

Source: An Associated Press/NORC Center poll of 1,055 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 16-20 and released Thursday.

