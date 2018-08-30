President Trump said Thursday his embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ job is safe — for now.

“I would just love to have him do a great job,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News, but he declined to say if Mr. Sessions would keep his job after the November elections.

In an interview last week with Fox News, Trump lashed out at Mr. Sessions saying the attorney general failed to take control of the Justice Department, signaling that a firing might be imminent.

That remark prompted Mr. Sessions to fire back in his most forceful rebuke yet, saying he “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

An early supporter of the president, Mr. Sessions has been berated publicly by Mr. Trump for recusing himself in March 2017 from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. That move led to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the probe.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said Tuesday that the relationship between the president and attorney general is “beyond repair.”





