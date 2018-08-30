ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot on a downtown Anchorage street.
Police shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday received a report of shots fired at west Sixth Avenue and C Street.
They found a man in the street who had been shot more than once in the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital.
Officers determined the injured man had been in a fight with another person who shot him and may have fled on a motorcycle.
Police are asking for witnesses with information on the shooting or surveillance video.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.