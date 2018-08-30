ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. (AP) - Immigrant advocates are petitioning the New Mexico Supreme Court to enact rules that would make it harder for federal authorities to detain people suspected of being in the country illegally at state courthouses.

A group gathered Wednesday outside Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Courthouse with petitions that included the signatures of dozens of attorneys and several retired judges.

They want to prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from serving administrative warrants in and around courts. Instead, they would have to obtain judicial warrants signed by a judge.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the petition also asks for a rule that would allow a court to issue writs of protection for individuals who fear they may be subject to civil detention at or near a courthouse.

The petition includes a list of incidents in which immigrants were arrested in or near courthouses since 2017.





