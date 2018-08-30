Sarah Palin, John McCain’s running mate during his 2008 presidential campaign, was not invited to attend memorial services being held for the six-term Republican senator this week, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

“Two names you won’t see on the guest list: Trump and Palin,” a Capitol Hill source familiar with the funeral arrangements told People Magazine.

“Invitations were not extended” to either the president or Mrs. Palin, confirmed Carla Eudy, a fundraiser close to the McCain family.

Mrs. Palin, 54, ran as the Republican nominee for vice president during McCain’s unsuccessful campaign for the White House in 2008. She previously served as the mayor of Wasilla, Alaska, prior to being elected the state’s first female governor in 2006.

A message sent to representatives for Mrs. Palin was not immediately returned.

“Out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point,” a source close to the Palin family told NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell.

“The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear,” the source told Ms. O’Donnell, the reporter tweeted.

McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 after discontinuing medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer. Memorial services in his honor began Wednesday in his home state of Arizona and continue into the weekend with ceremonies in D.C. and Maryland.

The New York Times first reported in May that President Trump would not be invited to attend McCain’s funeral services, more than three months prior to senator’s passing.

Former President Barack Obama and George W. Bush are both slated to speak at services for McCain held Saturday at the National Cathedral in D.C. Mr. Trump said earlier this week Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adviser John Bolton will attend McCain’s services on his administration’s behalf.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.