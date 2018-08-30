SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Scottsdale say they’ve arrested a suspect in death of a bicyclist earlier this year.

They say 49-year-old Daniel James Hinton was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

It’s unclear if Hinton has a lawyer yet.

Police say 58-year-old Bryan Blair was riding his bike the evening of Feb. 22 when an unidentified man deliberately stuck a long metal object into the front spokes.

Blair was thrown over the bike and died a few weeks later in a hospital.

Witnesses told police that the suspect got into the driver’s seat of a car occupied by a passenger and fled the scene.

Police say detectives used surveillance videos, witness statements and technical evidence to place Hinton at the crime scene.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.