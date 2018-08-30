OLYMPIA, Wash. — Another cat has been found mutilated south of Tacoma in Thurston County.

Thurston County Animal Services Officer Erika Johnson says the cat’s body was found Tuesday near the Chehalis Western Trail.

News outlets report the Tuesday killing marks the 12th cat found mutilated since October.

Investigators believe the cases are connected because most of the cats’ bodies have been left in public after the animals’ spines have been removed.

A reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The amount has grown to $30,000 recently as additional organizations including PETA and the Humane Society of the United States have become involved.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has assigned a detective from its major crimes division to the case.





